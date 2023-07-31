Begin typing your search...

India surpass world record to win men's 10m air rifle team gold

31 July 2023
CHENGDU (China): India surpassed the shooting men's 10m air rifle team world record on Monday and won a gold medal at the 31st FISU World University Games, here.

India shot 1894.7 points for the title, 7.3 points ahead of the previous world record set by China in 2018.

However, since the shooting results of FISU World University Games are not included in the results of the ISSF, the governing body for Olympic shooting events, it does not count as a new world record, Xinhua reported.

"I am very happy and proud of winning the gold medal in the World University Games. My efforts paid off," said Indian shooter Aishwary Tomar.

