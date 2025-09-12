India suffers first loss in Women's Asia Cup to China

HANGZHOU: The Indian women’s hockey team suffered its first defeat of the Asia Cup 2025, going down 1-4 to hosts China in a Super 4s encounter on Thursday.

Mumtaz Khan (38’) scored India’s only goal, while Zou Meirong (4’, 56’), Chen Yang (31’) and Tan Jinzhuang (47’) were on target for the home side. India’s struggles in finishing continued as they failed to convert any of their three penalty corners, a factor that proved decisive in the high-stakes contest.

The match began at a brisk pace with both sides showing attacking intent. China struck first in the 4th minute when India’s defence cleared the initial effort but Meirong pounced on the rebound to slot home. India earned their first penalty corner soon after but could not breach the Chinese rushers.

The second quarter saw India upping the tempo, keeping possession and creating chances, but a breakthrough proved elusive. Another penalty corner went begging in the 27th minute, leaving India trailing 0-1 at half-time.

China doubled their lead just seconds into the third quarter after India lost possession in their circle, allowing Yang to finish unmarked. The hosts then earned their first penalty corner, but the attempt went wide.

India pulled one back in the 38th minute through a moment of brilliance from Mumtaz, who latched onto Lalremsiami’s pass before unleashing a powerful backhand strike into the net. The fightback, however, was short-lived.

In the final quarter, China restored control as Jinzhuang converted a penalty corner via a deflection in the 47th minute. Meirong then sealed the result, completing her brace in the 56th minute with another neat field goal.

The result took China into the tournament final, while India will now face Japan in their last Super 4s fixture on Friday. A win in that match will be crucial for India to secure a spot in the summit clash and set up another meeting with the hosts for the Asia Cup crown.