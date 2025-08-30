India submits proposal to host 2030 Commonwealth Games

LONDON: India on Friday officially submitted its proposal to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games, marking a significant step in its ambition to bring the multi-sport event back to the country after two decades.

The formal bid was submitted to the Commonwealth Sport (the Commonwealth Games Federation) by a delegation with representation from the Commonwealth Games Association of India and the Government of Gujarat.

The bid positions Ahmedabad as the host city for the Centenary edition of the Games, marking 100 years of the Commonwealth Games.

Atithi Devo Bhava, or “the guest is divine,” will guide the planning for all the stakeholders that will visit India for the Games.

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha said, “This bid represents the aspirations of an entire nation. The Commonwealth Games in Amdavad (sic) will showcase not just India’s sporting capabilities but also the values of friendship, respect, and inclusivity that define our sporting culture.

“As we celebrate the centenary edition, India stands ready to welcome the Commonwealth family with warmth and excellence, inspiring a new generation to dream and achieve through sport.”

Hosting the 2030 Commonwealth Games is aligned with the country’s long-term ambition of becoming a leading sporting nation, where mega-events serve as catalysts for wider participation in sport and infrastructure development.