India squad picked for mixed disability T20 series in England

NEW DELHI: The Differently-abled Cricket Council of India has announced a 16-member squad for the first-ever Mixed Disability T20 International Series against England, set to be played across iconic venues including the Lord's in June-July.

Ravindra Gopinath Sante will lead the side, and Virendra Singh has been named as vice-captain.

The highlight of the tour will be the third T20I at Lord’s on June 25, giving India’s mixed disability team the rare honour of competing at the iconic 'Home of Cricket.'

A standout fixture is scheduled for July 1 in Bristol, where the Indian mixed disability team will play a double-header against the England Women and will be live on Sky Sports.

The seven-match series will feature cricketers from physical, hearing, and intellectual disability categories playing together under one banner.

“This team competes with the same passion and focus as any elite cricket squad. Their commitment is inspirational -- they are ready for the world stage,” head coach Rohit Jhalani stated in a release.

“This series is about redefining possibilities. Playing at Lord’s is a cherished dream for any player. For our athletes, it is a milestone of pride and history in the making,” stated general secretary DCCI Ravikant Chauhan.

A preparatory camp will be held in Jaipur from June 7-14.

India Squad: Ravindra Gopinath Sante (C), Virendra Singh (V-C), Vikrant Ravindra Keni, Radhika Prasad, Rajesh Irappa Kannur, Yogendra Singh (WK), Narendra Mangore, Sai Akash, Umar Ashraf (WK), Sharma, Abhishek Singh, Vivek Kumar, Vikas Ganeshkumar, Praveen Nailwal, Rishabh Jain and Tarun; Reserves: Majid Magray, Kuldeep Singh, Krishna Gowda and Jithendra Nagaraju.

Fixtures:

June 21: 1st T20I (Taunton); June 23: 2nd T20I (Wormsley); June 25: 3rd T20I (Lord’s); June 27: 4th T20I (Worcester); June 29: 5th T20I (Worcester); July 1: 6th T20I (Bristol) (Double Header with England Women); July 3: 7th T20I (Bristol).