India slips to 2nd in WTC standings

DUBAI: India has dropped to the second spot in the latest World Test Championship (WTC) standings after being held to a draw against West Indies. Leading the two-match series 1-0, India looked on course to win the second Test, having taken two wickets to leave the West Indies trailing by 289 runs by the end of the fourth day’s play.

However, India had to settle for a share of the spoils after the entire final day was washed out. The draw hurt India’s win-loss percentage, which has dropped from 100 to 66.67.

Pakistan now sits alone at the top of the standings with a 100 per cent win-loss record, following its four-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in Galle last week. Reigning WTC champion Australia (54.17) and England (29.17), who are playing the Ashes series, occupy the third and fourth spot respectively.

West Indies has benefitted from the draw against India as its win-loss percentage has increased to 16.67 and it has moved up to fifth spot, while Sri Lanka, with one loss, is ninth.