India slip to 10/2 chasing 124 on Day 3 against South Africa

KOLKATA: India slipped to 10/2 at lunch, effectively three wickets down, chasing 124 against South Africa on the third day of the first Test here on Sunday.

With skipper Shubman Gill unavailable for the remainder of the Test due to a neck injury, India lost their openers Yashasvi Jaiswal (0) and KL Rahul (1) in early exchanges with the plucky Proteas side.

Both the batters were dismissed by lanky South African pacer Marco Jansen, as India took lunch with No 3 Washington Sundar (5 not out) and Dhruv Jurel (4 not out) at the crease.

India need another 114 runs to win.

Brief scores: South Africa 159 & 153 lead India 189 and 10/2 in 7 overs (Washington Sundar 5 not out; Marco Jansen 2/8) by 114 runs.