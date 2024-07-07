India skipper Harmanpreet wins toss, opts to field against South Africa in 2nd T20I

CHENNAI: India Women skipper Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and elected to bowl first against South Africa Women in the second T20I of the three-match series played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday.

Talking about the first match of the series, Jemimah Rodrigues' fighting fifty went in vain as Tazmin Brits' 81 and Marizanne Kapp's half-century followed by bowlers' fine performance powered the Proteas to a 12-run victory against India in the first T20I of the three-match series at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday.

The visitors defended 21 in the final over to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series.

"We gonna bowl first looking at the weather. We really had to work hard this entire series and in this format, it is about peaking of 2 to 3 players and getting the job done. We had really positive thoughts and it is all about giving your best. Richa is not playing because of head injury. Uma is making her debut today. Apart from that we have 3 more changes," Kaur said after winning the toss.

South Africa skipper Laura Wolvaardt said the team showed a great intent with the bat in the last match.

"We showed great intent with the bat last game and it was awesome as bowlers did really well. We would have liked to bowl as well, but batting first worked for us last time and it's okay. We are playing with the same team," Wolvaardt said.

India Women (Playing XI): Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Uma Chetry (wk), S Sajana, Pooja Vastrakar, Shreyanka Patil, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav.

South Africa Women (Playing XI): Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Anneke Bosch, Annerie Dercksen, Eliz-mari Marx, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba.