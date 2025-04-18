India sends 56-member contingent for Asian U-17 boxing meet

NEW DELHI: India has fielded a 56-member squad for the Asian U-15 & U-17 Boxing Championships being held in Amman, Jordan.

This is the first event organised by Asian Boxing, endorsed by both the Olympic Council of Asia and the newly-formed World Boxing.

The standout names in the U-17 boys' squad include Sahil Duhan and Devansh, who clinched silver and bronze respectively at the 2024 Asian Junior Championship, as well as Tikam Singh, who is the SGFI 2024 gold medallist.

On the girls' side, Samiksha Singh, Anshika, and Khushi Chand were among the medal winners at the 2024 Asian School Boys & Girls Boxing Championships in Al Ain.

The U-15 lineup features Ravi Sihag, a bronze medallist from the Asian School Boys Championship in Al Ain in 2024, as well as the 2024 sub-junior national girls boxing champion (64-67 kg) Trushna Mohite.

The team was selected by the World Boxing-formed Interim Committee, chaired by former Boxing Federation of India president Ajay Singh.

The preliminary rounds will begin on Saturday.