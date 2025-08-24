India sees off Bangladesh challenge in SAFF U-17 C'ship

BHUTAN: India’s U17 women’s team produced a composed performance to secure their second successive win at the SAFF U17 Women’s Championship 2025, defeating Bangladesh 2-0 at the Changlimithang Stadium on Friday.

Goals from Pearl Fernandes (14’) and substitute Bonifilia Shullai (76’) sealed the victory, which keeps India at the top of the group with six points from two matches.

The fixture had been billed as a clash of equals, with both sides boasting a rich rivalry in the competition, having contested four finals and lifted two titles each. But the match never quite matched the hype as India’s discipline and organisation left Bangladesh chasing the game throughout.

From the outset, the Young Tigresses were in control. Their defensive unit stayed compact and alert, ensuring goalkeeper Munni was rarely troubled. At the other end, India looked threatening in possession and their early pressure paid off when Divyani Linda surged forward from right-back and set up Fernandes, who finished with a powerful strike that beat Bangladesh keeper Yearzan Begum despite her getting a hand to it.

Bangladesh’s best chance came in the 37th minute through Fatema Akter, whose effort from the edge of the box was gathered safely by Munni. Beyond that, set-pieces provided little joy.

India managed the second half with authority and finally doubled the lead from a corner. Alisha Lyngdoh’s delivery found Shullai unmarked, and she calmly guided the ball home to put the result beyond doubt.

With back-to-back wins, India are well placed to progress, while Bangladesh will need to regroup quickly to stay in contention.