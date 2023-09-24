India rises to No 1 in ODIs, becomes top ranked team in all formats for the first time

DUBAI: India became the top-ranked side in all three formats of the game following its win against Australia in the series opener that elevated it to the number one spot in the ODI rankings.

Following its five-wicket win over Australia on Friday, India (116 rating points) displaced arch-rival Pakistan (115) at the top of the rankings.

Already leading the Test and T20 chart, India now reigns supreme across all formats.

This is only the second time in men’s cricketing history that a side has achieved the No.1 ranking across the formats. Prior to this, only South Africa had achieved the feat back in August 2012.

Australia (111) remains third in the ODI list despite dropping two points.

Pressure mounts on Iyer ahead of Indore ODI

Shreyas Iyer will be desperate for some runs after missing out on a flat track while the skillful R Ashwin will be searching for wickets in the middle overs when India takes on Australia in the second on Sunday. Despite missing four first-XI players, including skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, India was able to win the first ODI rather comfortably and looks on course to secure the series at the Holkar Stadium which usually produces high-scoring games.

Rain in the city has brought the temperature down which will be welcomed by the players from either side after experiencing unusual heat and humidity in Mohali. The game on Friday had enough positives for India, mainly the performance of Mohammad Shami and Suryakumar Yadav, but a few questions still need to be answered ahead of the World Cup, beginning October 5.

India’s designated number 4 Iyer, whose fitness came under the scanner in the Asia Cup even though he was coming back from a long injury-lay off, has not been able to get time in the middle due to different reasons.

While a back spasm ruled him out of the business end of Asia Cup, an avoidable run out on Friday ended his nervy 8-ball stay in the centre. The right-hander will be hoping for a bagful of runs in the coming two games which would make him and his team feel much better going into the global event.

Ashwin, on the other hand, came up with a tidy bowling effort in his comeback game but was not able to put the Australian batters in much discomfort on a flat track. He was not able to generate much turn and his flatter deliveries were easily negotiated by the opposition.

The champion spinner could still make a last minute entry into India’s World Cup if Axar Patel doesn’t get fit in time but the team management expects more from the 37-year-old than what he managed on Friday.

It also remains to be seen if another off-spinner Washington Sundar gets a game. If that happens on Sunday, Ashwin might have to warm the bench.

Shardul Thakur too would be looking for an improvement from the first game, having conceded 78 runs in 10 overs while all the other bowlers returned frugal figures.