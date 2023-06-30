India retains Asian Kabaddi Championship title

CHENNAI: The India men’s team retained the Asian Kabaddi Championship title after defeating Iran 42-32 in a high-voltage final in Busan, Korea, on Friday.

India, which had also won the previous edition in 2017, finished on top of the podium in the continental championship for the eighth time.

Although India was not at its menacing best in the event, it will take confidence heading into the all-important Asian Games, where it will look to reclaim the gold medal.

In the title decider, captain and lead raider Pawan Sehrawat helped India earn the first ‘All Out’ and gave the team an early 10-4 lead. India produced another ‘All Out’ in the first half as it led 23-11 at the half-time interval.

All-rounder Mohammadreza Shadlu Chiyaneh, who turned out for Patna Pirates in the last two editions of the Pro Kabaddi League, tried to engineer a comeback, but the second-string Iran team conceded another clean sweep. India, which remained unbeaten through the course of the six-team tournament, had come first in the round-robin stage.

Congratulating the victorious team, the Sports Authority of India tweeted: “With the score of 42-32 in the final match against Iran, Team India retains the Asian Kabaddi Championship Title! Kudos to the entire team. Well played boys.”