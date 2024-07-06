India restrict Zimbabwe for 115/9 in 1st T20I

HARARE: A new-look India led by Shubman Gill restricted Zimbabwe to 115 for nine in the first T20I of the five-match series here on Saturday.

Wrist-spinner Ravi Bishnoi claimed a career-best 4 for 13, while off spin-allrounder Washington Sundar snapped 2 for 11 as Zimbabwe lost six wickets for 16 runs to slip to 90 for 9 inside 16 overs.

But wicketkeeper-batter Clive Madande held the fort with a fine cameo of 29 not out from 25 balls (4x4) with an unbroken 25-run last wicket stand with Tendai Chatara.

India handed debut caps to Abhishek Sharma, Riyan Parag and Dhruv Jurel.

Brief Scores

Zimbabwe 115/9 in 20 overs (Dion Myers 23, Clive Madande 29 not out; Ravi Bishnoi 4/13, Washington Sundar 2/11) vs India.