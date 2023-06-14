India records thumping 4-0 win over Hong Kong

CHENNAI: India began its Squash World Cup campaign with a bang as the host clean swept Hong Kong 4-0 in its opening Pool B tie at the Express Avenue mall here on Tuesday.

Egged on by the crowd that assembled in and around the central atrium, India, seeded second, thoroughly dominated sixth seed Hong Kong in the final tie of the day.

While Abhay Singh and local favourite Joshna Chinappa recorded straight-game wins, Saurav Ghosal, the country’s top-ranked men’s player, needed four games to secure victory.

In the last match of the tie, Tanvi Khanna kept India’s unbeaten record intact with a brilliant come-from-behind win. Speaking about beginning on a positive note, Abhay said: “It is a big crowd; you are playing at home and you want to start well. I think that I did pretty well and I am happy.”

Top seed Egypt lived up to its billing as it thrashed Australia 4-0 in a lop-sided Pool A tie while Japan and Malaysia also registered victories – both 3-1 – on the day.

RESULTS:First round: Pool B: India bt Hong Kong 4-0 (Abhay Singh bt Chung Yat Long 7-2, 7-3, 7-6; Joshna Chinappa bt Heylie Fung 7-1, 7-5, 7-5; Saurav Ghosal bt To Yu Ling 5-7, 7-2, 7-5, 7-1; Tanvi Khanna bt Tse Yee Lam Toby 5-7, 6-7, 7-1, 7-4, 7-3). Japan bt South Africa 3-1 (Tomotaka Endo bt Jean-Pierre Brits 7-4, 1-7, 2-7, 7-3, 7-5; Satomi Watanabe bt Lizella Muller 7-2, 7-1, 7-2; Ryunosuke Tsukue bt Dewald van Niekerk 4-7, 7-5, 7-5, 7-3; Akari Midorikawa lost to Hayley Ward 7-5, 5-7, 1-7, 2-7). Pool A: Egypt bt Australia 4-0 (Karim El Hammamy bt Nicholas Calvert 5-7, 7-3, 7-0, 7-3; Fayrouz Aboelkheir bt Jessica Turnbull 5-7, 7-4, 7-4, 7-4; Aly Abou Eleinen bt Joseph White 7-1, 7-6, 7-2; Kenzy Ayman bt Alexandra Haydon 7-5, 7-3, 7-4). Malaysia bt Colombia 3-1 (Sai Hung Ong bt Alfonso Marroquin 7-2, 7-3, 7-4; Aira Azman bt Laura Tovar 5-7, 7-0, 7-3, 7-1; Darren Pragasam bt Felipe Tovar 7-2, 7-2, 7-2; Xin Ying Yee lost to Catalina Pelaez 6-7, 6-7, 7-2, 5-7