    AuthorPTIPTI|29 Oct 2025 2:50 PM IST
    India reach 43 for 1 in five overs as rain stops play
    Indian cricket team (Photo: IANS)

    CANBERRA: New sensation Abhishek Sharma was dismissed for 19 after getting a start as India reached 43 for 1 in five overs when steady drizzle stopped play in the first T20I against Australia here on Wednesday.

    Abhishek was dismissed by Nathan Ellis as the Indian, having already hit four boundaries, failed to clear the mid-off fielder.

    Vice-captain Shubman Gill (16 batting) and Suryakumar Yadav (8 batting) were at the crease with the Indian skipper hitting a glorious six over square leg.

