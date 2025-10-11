India reach 427/4 at lunch on day 2

Begin typing your search...

    Resuming at overnight score of 318/2, India added 109 runs in the opening session while losing the wickets of Yashasvi Jaiswal (175) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (43).

    11 Oct 2025
    India's captain Shubman Gill, center, and Nitish Kumar Reddy, right, on day two of the second and final Test cricket match of a series between India and West Indies, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi, Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. West Indies' Justin Greaves is also seen.  (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)

    NEW DELHI: Skipper Shubman Gill scored his ninth fifty as India reached 427 for 4 at lunch on day two of the second Test here on Saturday.

    Jaiswal and Gill (75 not out) were involved in a mix up that led to the opener being run out in the second over of the day, while Reddy became left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican's third victim.

    Gill, who inched closer to his 10th century, and Dhruv Jurel (7 not out) were in the middle when lunch was taken.

    Brief Scores:

    India 1st innings: 427 for 4 in 116 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 175, Sai Sudharsan 87, Shubman Gill batting 75; Jomel Warrican 3/83).

