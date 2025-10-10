India reach 318/2 at stumps against West Indies on Day 1 after Jaiswal ton

NEW DELHI: Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal slammed his seventh Test hundred as India dominated the first day of the second match against the West Indies, reaching 318 for two at stumps here on Friday.

Leading the two-match series 1-0, India opted to bat after winning the toss and the move was vindicated by Jaiswal, who was unbeaten on 173 off 253 balls when the stumps were drawn at Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Having received the national selectors and team management's backing or the vital No 3 slot, Sai Sudharsan responded with a fine 87 off 165 balls, while KL Rahul missed out on a big score after getting out for 38.

At close of play, skipper Shubman Gill was giving Jaiswal company on 20.

Left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican (2/60 in 20 overs) picked up both the wickets for the West Indies, who endured another difficult day after the crushing defeat in the series opener in Ahmedabad.

Brief scores:

India 1st innings: 318 for two in 90 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 173 batting, Sai Sudharsan 87, Shubman Gill 20 batting; Jomel Warrican 2/60).