India reach 309/5 at tea on day 2 of opening Test

HYDERABAD: India reached 309 for five at tea on day two in reply to England's first innings total of 246 in the opening Test of the five-match series here on Friday.

Ravindra Jadeja and KS Bharat were batting on 45 and 9 at the break.

India, who had begun the day at 119 for 1, lead England by 63 runs.

Brief Scores: England: 246 India: 309 for 5 in 76 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 80, KL Rahul 86, Ravindra Jadeja 45 batting; Tom Hartley 2/113).