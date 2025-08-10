India qualifies for AFC U-20 Women's Asian Cup after 20 years

NEW DELHI: The Indian football team edged hosts Myanmar 1-0 in its third and final AFC U-20 Women’s Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers Group D match at the Thuwunna Stadium in Yangon on Sunday to create history.

Pooja scored the solitary goal of the match in the 27th minute to ensure the victory, which sealed the top place in Group D for India and helped them qualify for the AFC U-20 Women’s Asian Cup 2026 in Thailand.

India last played in the junior AFC Women’s Asian Cup back in 2006, when it was for the U-19 age group.

Interestingly, the Indian senior women’s football team had also qualified for the AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 last month to end a 23-year-long absence from the continental showpiece.

A total of 32 teams are vying for 11 remaining spots at the AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup 2026 in the qualifiers. Hosts Thailand are automatically qualified.

The teams have been divided into eight groups of four each. The eight group winners and three best second-placed teams across all groups qualify in the main tournament in April next year.

India held Indonesia to a goalless draw in their opening Group D game before dominating Turkmenistan 7-0 on Friday. The win over Myanmar put them on seven points.

Myanmar is on four points. Indonesia, even if they beat Turkmenistan later in the day, can finish with a maximum tally of five.

Both India and Myanmar started with aggressive intent and tried to play in their forwards behind the opposition backline with quick passes.

The hosts almost went ahead in the ninth minute, but Indian goalkeeper Monalisha Moirangthem got her fingertips to the ball to keep out a scuffed shot from Su Su Khin.

As the half progressed, it was Myanmar who looked more potent going forward. India, though, posed some threats of their own with Neha and Sibani combining well on the left flank.

Pooja came close to scoring in the 19th minute but flashed her effort wide. However, India’s No 8 was at the right place at the right time to hand India the lead minutes later.

Chasing an equaliser, the hosts came out all guns blazing in the second half. However, the Joakim Alexandersson-coached Young Tigresses defended with heart to keep them out.