India post 159 for 9 against West Indies in second women's T20I

    AuthorPTIPTI|17 Dec 2024 8:50 PM IST
    India post 159 for 9 against West Indies in second womens T20I
    Smriti Mandhana (PTI)

    NAVI MUMBAI: India posted 159 for 9 in the second women's T20I against West Indies here on Tuesday.

    Opening batter and stand-in captain Smriti Mandhana top-scored with a 41-ball 62 while Richa Ghosh smashed 32 off 17 balls.

    For West Indies, captain Hayley Matthews (2/36), Afy Fletcher (2/28), Deandra Dottin (2/14) and Chinelle Henry (2/37) took two wickets apiece.

    Raghvi Bist made her India debut, coming in place of regular captain Harmanpreet Kaur, who sustained a niggle while batting in the first match on Sunday.

    Kaur had batted during the first match but did not field during India's bowling innings.

    India lead the three-match series 1-0 after winning the first T20I by 49 runs here on Sunday.

    Brief Scores:

    India: 159 for 9 in 20 overs (Smriti Mandhana 62, Richa Ghosh 32; Hayley Matthews 2/36, Afy Fletcher 2/28, Deandra Dottin 2/14, Chinelle Henry 2/37).

