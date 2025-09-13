India play out 1-1 draw with Japan, remain in contention for final in Women's Asia Cup

HANGZHOU: India squandered an early lead to play out a 1-1 draw against Japan in their last Super 4s match to keep their hopes alive for a place in the final of the women’s Asia Cup here on Saturday.

India made a strong start, with Beauty Dung Dung putting them ahead in the seventh minute with a field goal. But Japan hit back late, as Kobayakawa Shiho scored the equaliser just two minutes from the hooter.

It was the second draw between the two sides in this tournament, after their pool-stage clash had also ended 2-2.

A win against Korea would have straightaway put India in the final against hosts China. Their hopes of a final berth will now depend on the result of the match between China and Korea later in the day.

China had already sealed their berth in the final after defeating India earlier in the Super 4 stage.