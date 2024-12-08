India loses U-19 Asia Cup final to Bangladesh

DUBAI: The batters could not capitalise on the good job done by the bowlers as India suffered a 59-run defeat to Bangladesh in the low-scoring U19 Asia Cup title clash, here Sunday.

After India produced a fine performance with the ball to keep Bangladesh to a mere 198 in 49.1 overs, it looked like the job was half done as the batters had played their roles to perfection since the defeat in the tournament-opener to Pakistan.

However, in the crunch final, India lost wickets in a flurry on two occasions which broke the back of its chase, with Bangladesh bowlers and fielders doing their part well in exerting further pressure.

Chasing 199, India was bundled out for 139 in 35.2 overs as none of its specialist batters could play an impact knock, including the youngest IPL star Vaibhav Suryavanshi who managed a mere 9 (7 balls, 2 fours).

India suffered early blows in the form of Suryavanshi and Ayush Mhatre (1) to stumble to 24 for two inside five overs.

C Andre Siddarth’s (20 off 35 balls) charge was ended by Rizan Hossan in the 12th over, which was another crucial point in the game as the balance tilted heavily in favour of Bangladesh.

Brief scores: Bangladesh 198 in 49.1 overs (R Hossan 47, MS James 40) bt India 139 in 35.2 overs (A Hakim 3/8, IH Emon 3/24)