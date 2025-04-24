India head coach Gautam Gambhir approaches police over death threat from 'ISIS Kashmir'

NEW DELHI: Indian cricket head coach Gautam Gambhir and a former Member of Parliament from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has reportedly received a death threat from "ISIS Kashmir."

The threat prompted Gambhir to approach the Delhi Police on Wednesday, seeking immediate action. In response to the alarming situation, Gambhir formally submitted a request for the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) to the SHO Rajinder Nagar Police Station and the DCP Central Delhi.

He also urged law enforcement authorities to take necessary steps to ensure the safety and security of his family.

Given the severity of the threat, the Delhi Police are expected to investigate the matter thoroughly and implement appropriate security measures to safeguard Gambhir and his loved ones.

On April 22 Gambhir reportedly received two threatening emails—one in the afternoon and another in the evening—both containing the message "IKillU." This isn't the first time Gambhir has faced such threats; back in November 2021, during his tenure as a sitting Member of Parliament, he had also received a similar email.

Meanwhile, Gambhir on Tuesday, taking to X (formerly Twitter), condemned the terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. The brutal attack in Pahalgam on Tuesday left 26 civilians dead after terrorists opened fire on tourists in the Baisaran meadow, making it one of the most horrific incidents since the 2019 Pulwama terror strike.

"Praying for the families of the deceased. Those responsible for this will pay. India will strike," Gambhir wrote on his X platform.