India handed eight-wicket loss by Australia in Women’s ODI

MULLANPUR: Butter-fingered India paid the price for poor fielding as Australia cruised to an eight-wicket win in the first women’s ODI on Sunday.

India posted 281 for seven, riding on half-centuries from Pratika Rawal (64), Smriti Mandhana (58) and Harleen Deol (54). But four dropped catches cost the hosts dearly as Australia overhauled the target in 44.1 overs to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Phoebe Litchfield (88 off 80) was let off thrice, including when Jemimah Rodrigues spilled a sitter in the second over. She added 79 runs with Ellyse Perry (30 retired hurt) before Beth Mooney (77 not out) and Annabel Sutherland (54 not out) stitched an unbeaten 116-run stand for the third wicket.

Litchfield’s reverse sweeps lit up the chase before she fell to Sneh Rana, but by then Australia were well in control. Mooney’s fluent knock, aided by a dropped catch on 56, sealed the chase with ease.

India will now look to bounce back in the second ODI.

Brief Scores: India-W: 281/7 (Pratika Rawal 64, Smriti Mandhana 58, Harleen Deol 54) lost to Australia-W: 282/2 (Phoebe Litchfield 88, Beth Mooney 77, Annabel Sutherland 54)