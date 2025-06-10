India goes down against Netherlands

AMSTELVEEN: The Indian men’s hockey team went down fighting 2-3 against the Netherlands in a thrilling FIH Hockey Pro League at the Wagener Hockey Stadium in Amstelveen, Netherlands. Abhishek (20’) and Jugraj Singh (54’) netted a goal each for India, while Thijs van Dam (24’), Tjep Hoedemakers (33’), and Jip Janssen (57’) were the goalscorers for the Netherlands.

India began the first quarter with a clear intent to control the game, maintaining possession and executing quick passes to penetrate the opposition’s defence early on. In the sixth minute, forward Abhishek nearly put India ahead when he found space inside the D and unleashed a powerful shot that narrowly missed the target. The Netherlands responded with a switch to counter-attacking play, creating a few scoring chances of their own. However, the Indian defence held firm under pressure, calmly absorbing the attacks while continuing to challenge the Dutch backline. Despite the fast-paced action, the opening quarter ended goalless.

The second quarter saw the Netherlands ramp up their intensity, adopting a more aggressive approach and nearly taking the lead with two close chances.