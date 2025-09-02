India fast bowler Harshal Patel moves to Gujarat from Haryana for the 2025/26 domestic season

NEW DELHI: India fast bowler Harshal Patel has moved to Gujarat from Haryana for the 2025/26 domestic season. After playing in the 2010 Under-19 World Cup, Harshal moved to Haryana after being unable to make inroads in the Gujarat set-up. But now he has decided to return to the state where he was born.

Anil Patel, Secretary of Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA), on Monday confirmed to IANS that Harshal, 34, will be representing Gujarat in the domestic cricket circuit from this season.

"Harshal had requested 10 days back that he wanted to come back to Gujarat. We said, 'Of course, you are most welcome. It's your home state. Nothing to worry about. You played your junior cricket and everything around it in Gujarat. So we welcome you," said Anil Patel.

"So he's very happy to play with the home team. Even the players are very excited to see him here, as they realise a very experienced player is getting into the side. We are very happy with it."

A right-handed batter and fast-medium bowler, Harshal made his T20I debut for India against New Zealand on November 19, 2021, and has played 25 matches in this format. He has scored 77 runs and taken 29 wickets. He last played a T20I against Sri Lanka on January 3, 2023 and has not been picked since.

In First-Class cricket, Harshal has played 74 matches, scoring 1524 runs with six half-centuries and a highest of 83. He has claimed 246 wickets with 12 five-fers and bagged 10 wickets in a match on four occasions. His best bowling figures are 8-34.

He has also played 72 List A matches, scoring 680 runs and claiming 105 wickets with two fifers.

Harshal, who has played for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (1012-2017 & 2021-2023), Delhi Daredevils (2018-2020), and Punjab Kings in 2024. Presently, he has been with Sunrisers Hyderabad since early this year.