India faces stern test against Australia in Women’s World Cup semifinal

NAVI MUMBAI: Reigning champion Australia has stamped its authority on the 2025 Women’s Cricket World Cup, marching into the semi-finals unbeaten, and takes on host India as clear favourite in front of an anticipated sell-out crowd on Thursday.

Following an impressive run of six victories in the group stage, with its other match being abandoned due to rough weather, the seven-time champion looks in imperious form and few can see a way of stopping the Alyssa Healy-led side from claiming an eighth title.

India and Australia will face each other at the 45,000 capacity DY Patil Stadium located on the outskirts of Mumbai on Thursday.

Australia faced a few tense moments in the opening stage, notably when Pakistan reduced it to 76 for seven before it recovered to win comfortably by 107 runs.

Australia is anxiously awaiting the return of captain Healy, who missed the last two league games due to a calf injury after amassing 294 runs, including two centuries in four innings.

In its most recent win against South Africa, Australia delivered a commanding performance, with Alana King shining by recording the best bowling figures in World Cup history of seven for eighteen.

India, under the leadership of Harmanpreet Kaur, also pushed Australia hard by setting a target of 330, but the defending champion chased it down with three wickets in hand and one over remaining.

Team India’s pace bowling department looks a little thin. While Renuka Thakur spearheads the bowling, she will not have much support. Kranti Goud, with only six matches to her name, has been promising with her pace and variations.

India’s batting boasts enough talent and pedigree, but the recurring collapses are costing it important matches. The team’s recurring collapse patterns in the ongoing World Cup is a matter of concern. They have to rectify that to stop mighty Australia.

India’s campaign in the group stage was far from smooth, marked by three consecutive defeats before it secured the final semi-final berth.

Star opener Smriti Mandhana has been the standout performer, topping the tournament run charts with 365 runs, including a century in seven innings.

However, the host suffered a setback when the in-form Pratika Rawal sustained an injury in its last league fixture, paving the way for Shafali Verma to return to the line-up for the semi-final.

India has finished as runner-up twice, in 2005 and 2017, the latter featuring a memorable semi-final win over Australia before falling short against England in the final.

Since that loss to India, Australia has been unstoppable, stringing together an extraordinary 15 consecutive ODI World Cup victories.

India has yet to get its hands on an ICC trophy. Will the host finally end its drought, and will the Indian team satisfy the fans’ longing?