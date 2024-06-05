India faces Kuwait in a showdown with much at stake

KOLKATA: India has been winless since the Manvir Singh second-half goal against Kuwait at their home that led the Blue Tigers to a resounding victory back in November 2023. They will be taking on the same opponent tonight but the stakes are much higher. A victory would virtually guarantee India a spot in the third round of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers, marking a historic first for the team. Additionally, it would serve as a poignant farewell to one of Indian football's legends, Sunil Chhetri, who will retire from international football after Thursday's match.

It was a packed house with more than 100 journalists that came out for the pre-match press conference in which Igor Stimac emphasised how big Thursday’s match is for Indian football. He started by saying that although he is a foreigner, he feels more Indian today and that when you can do something for at least one person to make his/her day, it is the most satisfying thing in the world and tomorrow Indian team has the chance to do that, a chance to make 1.5 billion people happy and proud and they are optimistic about making it happen. Stimac went on to admit that, irrespective of what he has achieved both as a player and coach, Thursday’s victory would top it all.

India and Kuwait have met thrice over the last year, with results inclined towards the Blue Tigers. “We had three tight, tough games and neither team could win it,” said Stimac. “I would say our best game was in the qualifiers because we had a good defensive shape. That’s what we need to repeat tomorrow, with our tight marking, and also score a goal because it is what we need.”

The bench needs to step up:

Since the victory against Kuwait, despite having the upper hand in matches in the first half, India tends to lose momentum and concede goals in the second half. Speaking of which Stimac admitted that at one point he was terrified about not having much quality on the bench but what that being said, he insists that it takes time for players to evolve, and it is not easy coming off the bench and making an impact.

Also, he commended the versatility he has up his sleeves in terms of forwards. “Rahim Ali, Edmund Lalrindika, Manvir Singh, all of these players are very different, which is a good thing. Whenever I need different options for the game, I can pick from them,” said Stimac.

The win can bolster India to new heights

Chhetri pointed out how this win can help the Indian team in the long run. It won’t just make history rather it’d give a chance for Blue Tigers to stand toe-to-toe with some of Asia’s biggest teams, the likes of Australia, Japan in home and away format.

“It is Kuwait and India in the second round and there is so much buzz, just imagine what would happen if we go to the third round and that is why the win is important. We will go out and give it our everything,” said Chhetri.