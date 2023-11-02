India eye elusive gold at Asia Rugby Sevens Trophy

MUMBAI: Indian Rugby men’s and women’s team will be competing at the Asia Rugby Sevens Trophy to be held in Doha, Qatar on November 3 and 4 with the women looking to convert their silver medal from last year into gold as they take on top-tier Asian teams in the tournament.

On the other hand, the men's team which finished ninth last year are looking to better their performance this time around.

Both the men’s and women’s team flew out to Doha on October 29 at the back of a rigorous training camp held in SAI, Kolkata specially for the preparation of the Asia Rugby Sevens Trophy.

"The Asia Rugby Sevens Trophy is the most significant competition for Indian Rugby this year. As the women’s team are placed in pole position, the best possible result will ensure qualification to the Asia Rugby Sevens Series. We are confident in the preparation of the teams and back both the men and the women to do their best," said Rahul Bose, President of the Indian Rugby Football Union.

The men’s team is scheduled to start their campaign on Friday against Iraq for a spot at the Cup quarter-finals, whilst the women will lock horns with Mongolia for a spot in the semifinals.

India squad:

Women: Vahbiz Bharucha (Captain), Sandhya Rai, Akanksha Anand Katkade, Shikha Yadav, Dumuni Marndi, Gomti, Mama Naik, Sweta Shahi, Ujjwala Ghuge, Tarulata Naik, Hupi Majhi, Nirmalya Rout

Men: Prince Khatri (Captain), Neeraj, Ajay, Devendra Padir, Sukumar Hembrom, Deepak Punia, Mohit Khatri, Hitesh Dagar, Ganesh Majhi, Akash Balmiki, Javed Hussein, Vinay Annabatthini