India elect to bat; Samson, Dube, Jaiswal to play in 3rd T20I against Zimbabwe

HARARE: India skipper Shubman Gill won the toss and elected to bat first against Zimbabwe in the third T20I here on Wednesday.

The five-match series is currently poised at 1-1.

Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube and Yashasvi Jaiswal will play in this match after they linked up with the squad after taking part in India’s victory parade in Mumbai post the T20 World Cup triumph.

Pacer Khaleel Ahmed has replaced Mukesh Kumar in the eleven.

Teams:

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Khaleel Ahmed.

Zimbabwe: Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wessly Madhevere, Brian Bennett, Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza (capt), Johnathan Campbell, Clive Madande (wk), Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara.