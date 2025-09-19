India elect to bat against Oman in Asia Cup, Bumrah rested

DUBAI: India skipper Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and opted to bat in the last Group A match against Oman in the Asia Cup here on Friday.

India made two changes to the side that defeated Pakistan in the previous game, bringing in Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh for the rested Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakaravarthy.

Oman also made two changes, including Mohammed Nadeem in the playing XI.

Suryakumar said after the toss that he would like to see the depth of the team's batting as they have finally got the opportunity to bat first in the tournament.

India, who had won both their group games so far, have already secured a places in the Super 4s.

Teams:

Oman: Jatinder Singh (c), Aamir Kaleem, Hammad Mirza, Vinayak Shukla (wk), Shah Faisal, Mohammad Nadeem, Aryan Bisht, Zikria Islam, Shakeel Ahmed, Samay Shrivastava, Jiten Ramanandi

India XI: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav.