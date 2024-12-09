India defeat Singapore, eye best-ever finish at Asian Women's Handball Championship

NEW DELHI: India overcame Singapore with a commanding 35-22 win at the Asian Women's Handball Championship (AWHC) 2024 in New Delhi, opening up the opportunity for their best-ever finish at the tournament.

India, who have never finished above sixth in the competition, will face China on December 10 in the 5th/6th place playoff match.

During Sunday's match, charged by the backing of their fans, India opened the placement match against Singapore with high energy, leading 9-6 midway through the first half, thanks to Menika and Bhawana Sharma's consistent scoring. At the other end, captain Diksha Kumari and goalkeeper Nina Shil-who also saved a penalty and was adjudged Player of the Match-made key saves to keep Singapore at bay. The hosts maintained their overall dominance on the other side of the interval, securing a comprehensive win.

Presented by the World Handball League (WHL) and organised by the Asian Handball Federation, the AWHC has already witnessed this relatively young Indian contingent playing fearlessly against Asia's best teams, showcasing resilience and grit. In the group stage, India beat Hong Kong-CHN 31-28 in their opening match, lost by two points to the previous edition's semi-finalists Iran, and recorded the most goals in the group against Japan.

Speaking on her team's display in the tournament so far, captain Diksha Kumari said: "Our team has shown incredible spirit and resilience throughout this tournament, whether against Hong Kong, Singapore, Iran, and even Japan. Every match has been a learning experience for us and we have pushed ourselves to compete with some of the best teams in Asia at our home. Scoring consistently and staying strong defensively has been our focus, and we're proud of how we have come together as a unit. This journey inspires us to aim higher."

While the Indian team's performance at the Championships has shown many positives, it also highlighted the possibilities that can accelerate the national team's journey and progress, ensuring a pivotal shift from just being underdogs to establishing itself as a strong opponent to reckon with in Asia.

Earlier in the day, China ensured their place opposite India in the 5th/6th place playoff by beating Hong Kong-CHN with a resounding 38-14 scoreline. In the top bracket, meanwhile, South Korea booked their berth in the final-scheduled to be played on December 10, Tuesday-by outclassing Iran 33-20. South Korea will play the victor of the match between Japan and Kazakhstan for the title.