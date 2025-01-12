India defeat Ireland by 116 runs, take unassailable 2-0 lead in Women''s ODI series

RAJKOT: India, riding on Jemimah Rodrigues' maiden century in 50-over cricket, defeated Ireland by 116 runs in the second Women's ODI to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series here on Sunday.

Opting to bat, India amassed a mammoth 370 for 5 with skipper Smriti Mandhana (73), newcomer Pratika Rawal (67) and Harleen Deol (89) smashing half-centuries, while Jemimah cracked a 91-ball 102 against hapless Ireland bowlers.

In reply, Ireland keeper-batter Christina Coulter Reilly scored a fine 80 but her efforts were not enough with India spinner Deepti Sharma grabbing three wickets for 37 runs. Priya Mishra was the other successful India bowler taking two wickets.

Brief Scores:

India 370 for 5 in 50 overs (Smriti Mandhana 73, Pratika Rawal 67, Harleen Deol 89, Jemimah Rodrigues 102; Orla Prendergast 2/75).

Ireland 254 for 7 in 50 overs (Sarah Forbes 38, Christina Coulter Reilly 80, Laura Delany 37; Deepti Sharma 3/37, Priya Mishra 2/53).