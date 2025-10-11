India declare innings at 518/5 against West Indies

Begin typing your search...

    11 Oct 2025 1:57 PM IST
    India's captain Shubman Gill, right, celebrates his century with Dhruv Jurel on day two of the second and final Test cricket match of a series between India and West Indies, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi, Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)

    NEW DELHI: India declared their first innings at 518 for five against West Indies on day two of the second Test here on Saturday.

    India's innings was headlined by centuries from Yashasvi Jaiswal (175 off 258 ) and skipper Shubman Gill (129 not out off 196), while Sai Sudharsan (87) scored a fifty.

    For West Indies, left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican (3/98) was the pick of the bowlers.

    BRIEF SCORES :

    India 1st innings: 518 for 5 in 134.2 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 175, Shubman Gill 129 not out, Sai Sudharsan 87; Jomel Warrican 3/98).

