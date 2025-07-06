India crush England by 337 runs to level series with historic win at Edgbaston

BIRMINGHAM: India recorded a dominant 337-run win in the second Test after dismissing England for 271 in their second innings on the final day here on Sunday.

With the thumping win -- India's first-ever in Tests at Edgbaston -- Shubman Gil and Co. levelled the five-match series 1-1.

Resuming the day at 72 for 3, England were reduced to 153 for 6 by lunch, with India's bowlers maintaining relentless pressure.

The hosts were eventually bowled out in the second session, never posing a real threat to India’s mammoth 608-run target.

Pacer Akash Deep (6/99) picked his maiden five-for in Tests. He rocked England early striking twice in a rain-delayed morning session.

He returned after lunch to deliver the decisive blow, dismissing Jamie Smith (88), who was the only England batter to show fight in an otherwise underwhelming batting performance by the hosts.

He then took the final wicket of Brydon Carse (38).

The third Test begins in London on July 10.

Brief Scores.

India 587 & 427/6 declared in 83 overs (Shubman Gill 161, Ravindra Jadeja 69 not out, Josh Tongue 2/93.

England 407 and 271 in 68.1 overs (Jamie Smith 88, Brydon Carse 38, Akash Deep 6/99).