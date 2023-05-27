India concedes late goal to lose to Belgium

LONDON: India conceded a late goal to lose 1-2 to Olympic champion Belgium in a hard-fought FIH Men’s Hockey Pro League match here on Friday.

All the goals in the match were scored through penalty corners. World No.2 Belgium took the lead in the 18th minute through Thibeau Stockbroekx before India equalised via Mandeep Singh in the 25th. The India defence crumbled in the dying minutes of the match as it conceded a few penalty corners, one of which was converted by Nelson Onana in the 60th minute.

India got the first chance in the fifth minute, but Hardik Singh’s effort from the top of the circle was saved by Belgium goalkeeper Loic van Doren. Seconds from the end of the first quarter, Belgium earned a penalty corner but it was defended well by India.

Belgium secured back-to-back penalty corners in the 18th minute and Stockbroekx broke the deadlock from the second opportunity, deflecting in Loïck Luypaert’s feed after India goalkeeper PR Sreejesh made a double save.

It took India seven minutes to draw parity through an opportunist Mandeep, who tapped home from a rebound after skipper Harmanpreet Singh’s flick from a penalty corner was saved.

Two minutes into the third quarter, Belgium secured another set-piece but failed to utilise it. Later, four minutes into the final quarter, Belgium earned another penalty corner and this time, Sreejesh came to India’s rescue.

India too had a few great chances to take the lead, but Sukhjeet Singh and Gurjant Singh’s efforts were saved. The India defence could not handle Belgium’s relentless pressure in the final minute and conceded back-to-back penalty corners, the second of which was put in by Onana from a rebound.