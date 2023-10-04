India boxer Lovlina Borgohain after winning silver at Asian Games

HANGZHOU: Stating that she gave her "100 per cent" in the final, Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain on Wednesday said the event was crucial for her as she grabbed a 2024 Paris Olympics quota.

The reigning world champion and Olympic medallist bagged the silver medal in the women's 75kg boxing event at the ongoing 19th Asian Games on Wednesday. Borgohain lost to the local Li Qian by unanimous decision in the final.

"I am happy that I gave my 100%...I was only concerned about giving my 100% and was not thinking much about the result...This competition was very important for us as I had to qualify for the Paris Olympics...I was able to grab the Paris ticket so I am happy," Borgohain told ANI.

Lovlina and Li Qian were having a close fight in the first round but the decision went in the favour of Li by 3-2. In the second round, Li overpowered Lovlina as she collected a couple of points hitting on the jaw of the Indian boxer. Lovlina lost 0-5. With the verdict going towards Li in the third round, Lovlina settled for silver.

This is the first silver medal for Indian women in boxing at the ongoing Asian Games.

Borgohain's medal marks an end to India's Asian Games 2023 boxing campaign.

Earlier in the day, Parveen Hooda ended her Asian Games campaign in Hangzhou with a women's 57 kg bronze medal. She lost to two-time World champion Lin Yu Ting of Chinese Taipei by 0-5 in the semis.