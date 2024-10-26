Begin typing your search...

    India bowl out NZ for 255; need to chase 359 to win second Test

    Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin (2/97) and left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja (3/72) shared the spoils

    AuthorPTIPTI|26 Oct 2024 11:11 AM IST
    India bowl out NZ for 255; need to chase 359 to win second Test
    X

    Ravindra Jadeja celebrates with Virat Kohli after taking wicket (PTI)

    PUNE: Spinners inflicted quick blows as India bowled out New Zealand for 255 in their second innings on the third day of the second Test here on Saturday.

    But New Zealand built a lead of 358 runs, and the victory target of 359 is quite challenging on a crumbling Pune pitch.

    Resuming at 198 for five, the Kiwis lost their remaining five wickets for 57 runs in an hour into the first session itself.

    Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin (2/97) and left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja (3/72) shared the spoils.

    Brief scores:

    New Zealand: 259 all out and 255 all out in 69.4 overs (Tom Latham 86, Glennn Phillips 48, Tom Blundell 41) vs India: 156 all out.

    Ravichandran AshwinRavindra JadejaIndia vs New Zealand
    PTI

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick