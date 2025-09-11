India beats Korea 4-2 in Women's Asia Cup Super 4s

HANGZHOU: India maintained their unbeaten run with a 4-2 victory over Korea in their opening Super 4 match of the Women’s Asia Cup hockey tournament on Wednesday.

India, who topped their pool with seven points, struck through Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke (2nd minute), Sangita Kumari (33rd), Lalremsiami (40th) and Rutuja Dadaso Pisal (59th). Korea’s Yujin Kim scored both their goals in the 33rd and 53rd minutes. India will next face hosts China on Thursday.

With Savita Punia absent, Bichu Devi Kharibam continued as India’s first-choice goalkeeper. While Bansuri Solanki was rotated against Thailand and Singapore, Bichu played the full game against Japan and was once again in goal throughout against Korea.

India made an early breakthrough when Vaishnavi converted a rebound after Udita’s penalty corner strike was blocked by the Korean goalkeeper. Minutes later, India earned another penalty corner after Korea lost a review, but failed to capitalise. Korea, too, had opportunities from set pieces but Bichu stood firm, including a fine save late in the first quarter to preserve the lead.

In the 22nd minute, Mumtaz’s reverse hit was denied by the Korean goalkeeper, but India doubled the advantage soon after the break through Sangita’s field goal. Kim reduced the deficit with a penalty corner, only for Lalremsiami to restore India’s two-goal cushion with a well-taken strike in the 40th minute.

Korea fought back again, Kim converting another penalty corner in the 53rd minute. But Rutuja sealed the win with a late rebound effort to ensure India carried momentum into their next clash.