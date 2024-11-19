India beats Japan 2-0, to face China in final of women’s ACT hockey

RAJGIR: Defending champion India continued its unbeaten run and defeated Japan 2-0 to enter the final of the women’s Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament here on Tuesday.

Vice-captain Navneet Kaur converted a penalty stroke in the 48th minute while Lalaremsiami struck from field play in the 56th minute for India, which had plenty of scoring chances including 13 penalty corners.

India will face China, whom it defeated in the league stages, in the final on Wednesday. Earlier, China beat Malaysia 3-1 in the first semifinal.

Malaysia will take on Japan in the third-fourth place match, while Korea finished fifth after beating Thailand 3-0 in the fifth-sixth place classification match.

The Indians continued their attacking game and put on early pressure on the Japanese defence, just like the last league game.

The play was mostly inside the Japanese half as the Indian defence was hardly tested.

India had the first shot at the goal inside the initial five minutes. Skipper Salima Tete’s attempt was thwarted by Japanse goalkeeper Yu Kudo.

The Indians repeatedly penetrated the Japanese citadel and in the process secured two penalty corners in a span of two minutes but Kudo was alert under the bar to deny Navneet Kaur and Deepika.

Three minutes into the second quarter, India secured three back-to-back penalty corners but failed to find the back of the net.

It was raining penalty corners for the host as it got back-to-back set pieces in the 21st minute but Kudo produced a brilliant save with her fully-stretched right leg to deny Deepika again.

In the 24th minute, India earned a penalty corner followed by another in the next minute but failed to get past Japanese goalkeeper Kudo, as they also lacked in execution.

A minute after the change of ends, India secured two penalty corners but wasted both.

In the 35th minute, Kodu again denied Deepika from a set piece.

In the 41st minute, Deepika stole the ball just outside the Japanese circle, but shot wide from a one-on-one situation with Kudo.

Seconds from the end of third quarter, Kudo once again pulled off a brilliant save to deny Udita from another penalty corner.

In the 47th minute, India secured its 12th penalty corner but failed to breach Kudo.

But a minute later, India broke the deadlock through a penalty stroke earned by Deepika and Navneet made no mistake.

The goal seemed to have rejuvenated the Indians as they scored a fine field goal in the 56th minute.

Lalremsiami slammed into the back of the Japanese goal after she was brilliantly set up by Sunelita Toppo’s terrific run from the right flank.

Japan got a penalty corner in the dying moments, but failed to get past a rock-solid Indian defence.