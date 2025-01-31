India beat England by 15 runs to seal series

PUNE: India defeated England by 15 runs in the fourth T20I to seal the series here on Friday.

With the win, India have taken an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series.

Invited to bat, Hardik Pandya (53) and Shivam Dube (53) scored commanding fifties to power India to 181 for 9.

Spinner Ravi Bishnoi (3/28) and concussion substitute Harshit Rana (3/33) then shared six wickets between them after Varun Chakravarthy's 2-28 to bowl out England for 166.

Earlier, India were struggling at 12 for 3 but managed to take the score past the 150-mark, courtesy a 87-run stand between Pandya (53 off 30 balls) and Dube (53 off 34 balls).

For England, Saqib Mahmood (3/35) was the most successful bowler with three wickets.

Brief Score:

India: 181 for 9 in 20 overs (Hardik Pandya 53, Shivam Dube 53; Saqib Mahmood 3/35) beat

England 166 all out in 19.4 overs (Harry Brook 51, Ben Duckett 39; Ravi Bishnoi 3/28, Harshit Rana 3/33).