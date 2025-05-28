India beat Argentina on penalties in Four-Nations junior women's hockey

ROSARIO: Goalkeeper and captain Nidhi pulled off four consecutive saves as India edged past hosts Argentina 2-0 on shootout following a 1-1 deadlock in the Four Nations junior women's hockey tournament here.

Kanika (44') scored India's lone goal during regulation time, while Lalrinpuii and Lalthantluangi netted in the shootout to secure the victory in their third match of the tournament.

Argentina got off to a strong start, with Milagros Del Valle (10') giving the home side the lead in the first quarter before India responded in the third quarter through Kanika's strike.

With no further goals, the match stayed tied and went into the penalty shootout.

India will take on Chile in their next fixture on Friday.