India awarded hosting rights of 2026 Asian Rifle/Pistol Cup

NEW DELHI: India will host the 2026 Asian Rifle/Pistol Cup, the national shooting federation announced on Wednesday, continuing its drive to bring big-ticket events to the country.

The decision to give India the continental tournament was taken by the executive committee of the Asian Shooting Confederation (ASC).

In a letter to National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) secretary general K. Sultan Singh from his counterpart at ASC, Eng. Duaij AlOtaibi, the host federation has been asked to inform the continental body of the proposed dates for the same.

Reacting to the development, Sultan Singh said, "We are delighted to have been allotted yet another top international Shooting competition. We are extremely grateful to the executive committee of the ASC and assure them of putting our best foot forward as always."

Also weighing in was NRAI president Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo, who said, "It is yet another proof of the stature of Indian shooting in the international circuit and we are extremely pleased that our top guns will get another opportunity to sharpen their aim in front of home fans against the best in the world.

"We thank the Government of India, the Ministry of Sports and the Sports Authority of India for the continuous encouragement and support that they have been providing to Indian shooting in all its endeavours."

India had previously hosted the 8th Asian Air Gun competition in 2015 followed by the Asian Olympic Qualifiers a year later.

India has also hosted a total of six top International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) competitions additionally, including two World Cup Finals, the most recent being the one held last month in New Delhi.