India all out for 201 in reply to SA's 489

GUWAHATI: India were all out for 201 in reply to South Africa's first innings total of 489 as the home team suffered a batting collapse on the third day of the second Test here on Monday.

Washington Sundar and Kuldeep Yadav gave a stubborn resistance after India were reduced to 122 for 7 in the second session, stitching a 72-run partnership for the eight wicket before the former was out for 48 off 92 balls.

South Africa then wrapped up the two remaining Indian wickets, bowling the home side out in 83.5 overs to take a massive first innings lead of 288 runs. Kuldeep was out for 19 off 134 balls after the Proteas took the new ball in the final session of the day.

Marco Jansen was the wrecker in chief with figures of 6/48 while Simon Harmer took three wickets for 64 runs.

At lunch, India were struggling at 174 for 7 in 67 overs.

Except for Yashasvi Jaiswal (58 off 97 balls) and Washington, no Indian batter could contribute substantially after starting the day at 9 for no loss.

Four Indian wickets tumbled in the opening session, reaching 102 for 4 at tea. Three more Indian batters fell in the second session.

Without the eighth-wicket stand between Washington and Kuldeep, India would have been in much deeper trouble.

KL Rahul (22), Sai Sudharsan (15), Dhruv Jurel (0), captain Rishabh Pant (7), Ravindra Jadeja (6) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (10) fell cheaply.

Brief Scores:

South Africa 1st Innings: 489

India 1st Innings: 201 all out in 83.5 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 58, Washington Sunder 48; Marco Jansen 6/48, Simon Harmer 3/64).