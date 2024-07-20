Begin typing your search...

India advance in style in World Junior squash team event

The boys will now meet Canada in the pre-quarterfinals, while the girls face Hong Kong in their concluding Group D league match.

ByPTIPTI|20 July 2024 5:15 AM GMT  ( Updated:2024-07-20 05:16:01.0  )
HOUSTON: India continued their fine run at the World Junior Squash Championships with both the boys' and girls' team winning their respective matches here.

While the boys blanked Brazil 3-0 to top the three-team Group F, the girls beat Brazil and Australia by an identical 3-0 margin to assure themselves of a quarterfinal berth on Friday.

India results:

Boys (Group F):

India beat Brazil 3-0 (Yuvraj Wadhwani beat Caio Paiva 11-1,11-4,11-7; Shaurya Bawa beat Isaias Silva 12-10, 11-7, 6-11, 5-11,11-8; Ayaan Vaziralli beat Lucas Carlson 11-4, 11-7,11-6).

Girls (Group D):

India beat Brazil 3-0 (Nirupama Dubey beat Gabriella El-Masry 11-3, 11-2, 11-4; Anahat Singh beat Laura Da Silva 11-5, 11-2,11-3; Unnati Tripathi beat Alix Borges 11-4, 11-5, 11-3).

India beat Australia 3-0 (Shameena Riaz bt Emily Lamb 11-6,11-13,11-4,11-3; Anahat beat Hannah Slyth 11-4, 11-1, 11-3; Nirupama beat Joanne Joseph 11-5, 11-3,11-5).

World Junior Squash ChampionshipsIndia squash teamboys' squash victorygirls' team winIndia vs Brazil squash match
