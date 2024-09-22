India A clinches Duleep Trophy

ANANTAPUR: Tanush Kotian (3/47) and Prasidh Krishna (3/50) shared six wickets and trumped Sai Sudharsan’s valiant 111 as India A defeated India C by 132 runs to win the Duleep Trophy, here on Sunday.

Having entered the final round with six points in two matches and three points behind India C which had nine, the ‘A’ team showed incredible resolve from the word go and dominated the final contest of the four-day competition.

The victory took India A to the top of the points table with a total of 12 points from three matches, crowing it as the eventual winner.

Chasing 350 on the final day, India C was shot out for 217 in 81.5 overs with Krishna returning 3/50 from his 13.5 overs including the final wicket of the game, while Kotian sparking a mini collapse in the opposition ranks.

The contest was placed interestingly at tea with India C reaching 169 for three in pursuit and Sudharsan going strong and Ishan Kishan at the other end, needing another 182 runs in the final session of around 30 overs.

However, Kotian had Kishan (17) caught behind and accounted for Abhishek Porel (0) in consecutive overs, while also dismissing Pulkit Narang (6) after a short while.

Earlier in the chase, Ruturaj Gaikwad was removed for 44 by Aaqib Khan while Vijaykumar Vyshak was run out for 17.

Sudharsan produced a knock of high quality as he struck 12 fours to make 111 from 206 balls but he found no support from the other end whatsoever.

India C’s fight petered out eventually when the left-handed Tamil Nadu batter was dismissed in the 78th over by Krishna. While Aaqib ensured a short stay for No 4 Rajat Patidar (7), Kotian’s Mumbai team-mate Shams Mulani dismissed Manav Suthar to continue making inroads for India A.

Brief scores: India A 297 & 286/8 decl. Bt India C 234 & 217 in 81.5 overs