IND vs AUS 4th Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal's run-out towards end of Day 2 hands Australia the advantage

MELBOURNE: A familiar collapse unfolded after Yashasvi Jaiswal’s inexplicable run-out as India stared down the barrel at 164/5 against a menacing Australia on day two of the fourth Test here on Friday.

Jaiswal, who was quite fluent during his 118-ball stay that yielded 82 runs, was way short of his crease after a mix-up with Virat Kohli (36) while attempting a quick single, handing Australia the breakthrough that could prove decisive.

India is still 310 runs behind Australia’s first innings score of 474 and would need another 111 runs to avoid a follow-on that should never have been a consideration on a placid batting track.

It was 153 for 2 at one stage and in four overs, another three wickets fell with Gautam Gambhir’s plan of sending a night watchman in Akash Deep turning out to be one of the many poor calls that the head coach has taken in this game.

In a space of barely five minutes, cricket showed its fickle nature as Jaiswal pushed towards mid-on and called for a quick single with an assured Kohli at the other end. Kohli took a step and half before retreating.

Pat Cummins swooped the ball and threw at the striker’s end with a frustrated Jaiswal seen telling his idol “my call”.

This moment will be one for posterity as Kohli looked down and perhaps felt that he could have at least said a loud “No” to allow Jaiswal to sprint back.

The run-out broke his concentration and for the first time after 85 balls, he poked a delivery bowled in the corridor of uncertainty and it was the end.

Scott Boland repeated the dismissal that has been a norm for quite a while now. Akash Deep didn’t have the technique to survive and the day ended in Australia’s favour just like it started.

The Jaiswal-Kohli pair had added 102 runs and looked comfortable just like they did in the Perth second innings. The ball hardly did anything after Rohit Sharma (3) played a poor shot and KL Rahul got a ripper from Pat Cummins.

Jaiswal was in regal form, as he cut, pulled, drove and lofted the Australian bowlers stamping his authority as the next star of Indian batting.

Kohli, at the other end, endured boos for Thursday’s run-in with debutant Sam Konstas and battled his demons.

This was after Steve Smith’s 34th Test hundred ensured a very good total for host.

Starting the day at 311 for 6, Smith added 112 and 44 runs with Cummins (49) and Mitchell Starc (15) respectively, leaving the visitor searching for back-up plans.

Jasprit Bumrah (4/99 in 28.4 overs) was once again brilliant despite the first spell thrashing from Konstas but Mohammed Siraj’s ordinary showing (0/122 in 23 overs) was the primary reason for batters not being under any pressure.

Brief scores: Australia (1st innings) 474 in 122.4 overs (S Smith 140, M Labuschagne 72, S Konstas 60, U Khawaja 57, P Cummins 49, J Bumrah 4/99, R Jadeja 3/78) vs India (1st innings) 164/5 in 46 overs (Y Jaiswal 82)