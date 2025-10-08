Ind v WI 2nd Test: Good batting strip on cards; turn unlikely before Day 3

NEW DELHI: A good batting surface is in store for the second and final Test between India and the West Indies at the Feroz Shah Kotla, with curators expecting the pitch to aid strokeplay for the first two days before offering only slow turn as the game progresses.

The traditionally black-soil surface at the Kotla has a reputation for assisting batters early on before gradually breaking down to bring spinners into play.

For this Test, however, a fresh centre strip has been prepared, and the early part of the contest is expected to be dominated by batters.

“The centre strip has been prepared for the Test. This is a different track from the one on which Smriti Mandhana scored a 50-ball hundred,” a BCCI source told PTI on condition of anonymity.

According to the official, the curators have deliberately focused on ensuring even bounce and true carry in the initial stages.

“If West Indies bat better, then the match won’t end inside three days. The pitches would only offer turn from Day Three and that too slowish in nature,” the source added.

The pitch preparation is being supervised by local curator Ankit Datta, with senior BCCI curators Taposh Chatterjee and Ashish Bhowmick overseeing the final touches.

Historically, the Kotla has been known for its slow turners, where spinners gradually come into play as the game wears on.

But for this Test, indications are that batters could enjoy a relatively smooth ride at least until the afternoon session of the third day.

India lead the two-match series 1-0 after winning the opening Test in Ahmedabad by an innings and 140 runs.