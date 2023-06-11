'Impact Player rule in TNPL will lead to more opportunities for players'

CHENNAI: The introduction of the ‘Impact Player’ rule in the forthcoming Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023 would lead to more playing opportunities for promising youngsters, said the team captains in the pre-tournament press conference in Coimbatore on Saturday.

The ‘Impact Player’ rule will allow the teams to make a substitution at any point of a match. Sharing his views, Tamil Nadu state team mainstay Narayan Jagadeesan, the newly appointed skipper of joint defending champion Chepauk Super Gillies, said: “It will allow us to use and provide opportunities for more talented players in the same match.”

On his part, Shahrukh Khan, captain of joint defending champion Lyca Kovai Kings, said: “Having these rules (‘Impact Player’ and the DRS), which are similar to the Indian Premier League, will help the youngsters. The TNPL will provide the much-needed experience for the youngsters to tackle immense pressure in big tournaments.”

Karthick excited to lead Nellai

Experienced campaigner KB Arun Karthick said that he is excited to begin his stint at Nellai Royal Kings and lead a young team. Karthick had been with Madurai (Madurai Supergiant in the first two seasons and Siechem Madurai Panthers in the next four editions) in the first six years of the tournament. “I have played for only one team in my TNPL career so far. At Nellai, we have several youngsters who understand the conditions well,” said Karthick.

Salem Spartans skipper Abhishek Tanwar, one of the best all-rounders in the TNPL, too, could not hide his excitement. “It is great to play in a marquee tournament like the TNPL. We would like to win, but at the same time, we need to enjoy the process as well.”

Tournament details

The cream of the crop in Tamil Nadu cricket will battle it out for top honours in the seventh edition of the TNPL, which will be hosted across four centres – Coimbatore, Dindigul, Salem and Tirunelveli – from June 12 to July 12.

While the Qualifier 1 and Eliminator will be played in Salem, Qualifier 2 and final will be held in Tirunelveli. Super Gillies, the most successful team in the history of the tournament with four titles, and Kovai Kings had shared the trophy in the previous edition.