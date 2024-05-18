NEW DELHI: Contrary to popular opinion, the much debated ‘Impact Player’ rule has proved to be a bigger nightmare for bowlers compared to the all-rounders, Sunrisers Hyderabad’s left-arm spinner Shahbaz Ahmed said on Friday.

S hahbaz has played 12 games this season, scoring 186 runs at a strike-rate of 138 plus but his primary skill which is believed to be left-arm spin hasn’t provided rich dividends with only three wickets coming his way, that too at a below-par economy rate of 10.60. “Now every team has in t otal 9 batters, an all-rounder and eight batters. Also the teams look for players, who can strike big from ball one and carry on the momentum till the end. The ‘Impact Player’ rule has affected bowlers more than all-rounders b ecause this gives batters the cushion to play freely,” Shahbaz explained.

According to Shahbaz, the teams didn’t really understand how to use an ‘Impact Player’ during the inaugural season and as every team got a hang of it, even anchors during batting innings are starting to become obsolete. “The teams didn’t know m uch about how to use it (Imp act Player) last season. The all-rounders have a reduced role, w hich means they are getting lesser chance to bowl unlike earl ier times when they used to bowl four overs.