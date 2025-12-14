I’ll be good to bowl: Green blames manager "stuff up" for IPL auction listing error

ADELAIDE: Australia all-rounder Cameron Green on Sunday clarified that he well be available to bowl in the IPL saying a "stuff-up" by his manager led to him being mistakenly registered as a batter for next week's mini auction.

The 26-year-old, who miss the 2025 IPL season as he recovered from back surgery, return to international cricket as a specialist batter in June. However, he has since been cleared to bowl and has been rolling his arm in the ongoing Ashes series between Australia and England.

"I'll be good to bowl. I don't know if my manager would like to hear this, but there was a stuff-up on his end," Green was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.

"He didn't mean to say 'batter'. I think he accidentally selected the wrong box. It was pretty funny how it's all played out, but it was actually a stuff-up on his end.

The lanky all-rounder, who previously represented Mumbai Indians in 2023 and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2024, is among the biggest names in the auction and is likely to be in the highest demand.

Green has entered the auction with a base price of Rs 2 crore. He has been listed under the batters’ category instead of the all-rounders' lot.

The auction take place in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

"I'm sure I will be (watching), with a few other guys. They're always good fun to watch. It's a bit of a lottery where you might go, but also who might be in your team, so it's always been fun to watch," he added.